Democratic Republic of Congo Senate Adopts Bill to Change Constitution, Opening Door to Third Term for President Felix Tshisekedi

The Democratic Republic of Congo’s Senate has adopted a bill to change the constitution, which could pave the way for a third term in office for President Felix Tshisekedi. The bill would allow Tshisekedi, who is currently serving his second and final term, to serve a third term as if it were his first.

Democratic Republic of Congo’s Senate has adopted a bill to change the constitution which could open the door to a third term in office for President Felix Tshisekedi , days after a protest against the bill turned violent in the capital Kinshasa.

The bill paves the way for a referendum on a new constitution that would allow Tshisekedi — who is currently serving his second and final term — to serve a third term as if it were his first. Opposition Senator Salomon Kalonda Della Idi said in a statement that the bill could ‘permanently Balkanize the country’





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Democratic Republic Of Congo Senate Constitution President Felix Tshisekedi Third Term Balkanize The Country

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