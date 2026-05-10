Difficulties in choosing the second name and the second pregnancy

The first pregnancy was easy, but the second one was more challenging. The couple had difficulties choosing the second name, as the husband was very set on a girl's name, while the wife felt that it wouldn't be a girl. They also faced difficulties in the second pregnancy, as the wife had to stop swimming due weeks before giving birth, as she developed an allergic reaction to water. She also had to be hospitalized for a premature rupture of the membranes.

Il primo nome lo hanno scelto insieme.

«Piaceva a entrambi ed è stato Edoardo da sempre». Sul secondo non trovavano un accordo.

«Stefano era molto deciso sul nome da femmina, ma io me lo sentivo che non sarebbe stata una femmina. I nomi che piacevano a lui non piacevano a me. Federico ha girato per un po’ e un’amica mi ha anche regalato un braccialetto con i nomi Edoardo e Federico. Mi sono scusata con lei perché abbiamo deciso per Filippo che a me piaceva molto, anche con estrazione di bigliettini che Stefano diceva truccati.

Nel mese di settembre gli ho detto che volevo tutto pronto prima che lui partisse per Singapore, per il mondiale, perché avevo un presentimento: ti chiedono il nome prima di entrare in sala parto, in sala operatoria per il cesareo. Ho detto: “Tu sarai a Singapore, se succede qualcosa al bambino si chiamerà Filippo”». Quando lo spiega lo fa con un sorriso e una gioia che raccontano l’amore come il messaggio postato su Instagram nel giorno della festa della mamma.

«Vi ho stretto per la prima volta e ho capito che niente sarebbe più stato come prima. Edoardo, sei la fotocopia della tua mamma, tosto, deciso e con la testa dura come il marmo. I tuoi occhioni grandi conquistano chiunque ti guardi, ma io proteggerò per sempre il tuo sguardo furbo che mi dice “mamma ultimo liblo”... Tu mi hai insegnato che le cose semplici sono le migliori.

Scusami se mi hai trovato una mamma inesperta, con mille paure e alle volte non pronta, ma insieme ci siamo presi per mano e abbiamo imparato tutto!... Filippo, sei stato il desiderio più grande e un meraviglioso regalo. Sei stato un guerriero, dal primo istante, e nonostante il tuo cuore buono so che sarai tosto. Non hai trovato una culla nuova, hai trovato una casa vissuta, invasa da trattori e macchinine.

Ti addormenti con tuo fratello che ti suona lo xilofono nelle orecchie, ti svegli con lui che urla “ben svegliato Filippo”... Pensavo di essere più pronta con te, più consapevole, ma tu ci hai messo un bel carico e ancora non lo sono. Ti addormenti rigorosamente sul divano appoggiato al mio petto, stringendomi una ciocca di capelli. O stringendo la mia gamba, da koala.

E forse, da lì, è partito tutto, da quando un’ostetrica mi ha detto “nonostante tutto lui non vuole staccarsi dalla sua mamma, è un piccolo koala”... Il secondo ritorno a casa?

«È stato un caos. Due anni fa tutte le esigenze ruotavano attorno a Edoardo, adesso sono in due. Con Edoardo ero tassativa: gli dovevo dare da mangiare io. Adesso se Edoardo vuole la mamma, il biberon a Filippo lo dà il papà.

Il piccolo vive però in un clima molto più tranquillo. Edoardo aveva 40 giorni quando ho ripreso a nuotare per l’Olimpiade a cui mancavano pochi mesi. Con Filippo, mancando due anni e mezzo ai Giochi, il pomeriggio si va a fare la passeggiata. La mamma nuota quando riesce nella pausa pranzo, se non la mattina quando lui dorme, mentre l'altro è all'asilo.

Poi cresce con suo fratello. Loro vanno molto d’accordo, per quanto possano farlo così piccoli. Il grande lo cerca sempre. Si sveglia presto per andare all'asilo e dobbiamo sempre svegliare Filippo che prende tanti abbracci».

Fisicamente e mentalmente, è stato diverso, la seconda gravidanza è stata diversa





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Difficulties In Choosing The Second Name Second Pregnancy Swimming Allergic Reaction To Water Premature Rupture Of The Membranes

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