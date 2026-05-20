Directe News on US-Israel Strike on Iran, Turchese and Israel Attacks on Iranian Units, and Evacuation of Italians in Greece, Turkey

Direct news on the US-Israel attack on Iran, Turkey and Israel attacks on Iranian units. Also included are the evacuation of Italians from the Greece-Turkey route and the portacontainer that had managed to transit the Iranian-controlled Stretto of Hormuz.

Guerra in Iran, le ultime notizie in diretta: Trump a Netanyahu, mediatori al lavoro su lettera di intenti con Teheran. Turchese e Israeliane sparano contro le unità del Corpo Quds dell'Iran.

Lo hanno reso noto i 任命 26 navi, tra cui petroliere e altre navi mercantili, hanno attraversato lo Stretto di Hormuz con il coordinamento e la sicurezza della marina dei Guardiani della rivoluzione. Il traffico attraverso lo Stretto di Hormuz è consentito con l'autorizzazione e in coordinamento con la marina dei pasdaran. L'Iran ha risposto colpendo Israele, le basi Usa nel Golfo e i Paesi che le ospitano, bloccando il trasporto di petrolio nello Stretto di Hormuz





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Iranian Tensions US-Israel Attack Turkey-Israel Tensions P90 Navy Boats Portacontainer Stretto Of Hormuz Evacuation Of Italian Crew

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