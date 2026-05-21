The release of documents suggests that Queen Elizabeth pressed for her son Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor to be appointed as a government trade envoy, and there are allegations of misconduct by the royal due to his association with Jeffrey Epstein.

Queen Elizabeth pressed for her son Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor to be made a government trade envoy in 2000, and 11 documents were released after an opposition party requested their publication.

Mountbatten-Windsor served as the UK’s Special Representative for International Trade and Investment between 2001 to 2011, meeting senior business and government figures. Emails suggest that he forwarded government reports to Jeffrey Epstein. Mountbatten-Windsor has always denied any wrongdoing in relation to Epstein and said he regrets their friendship





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Documents Unpaid Travel Widespread Discussion Due Diligence Security Vetting Assento Del Presidente Assento Del Vicepresidente Assento Quartiere III

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