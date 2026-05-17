Drone attack on Moscow and Moscow region causes 3 deaths, several dozen injuries

Reports confirm that hundreds of drones were shot down as Ukraine attempted to launch an attack on Russian capital with its unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) on the night of the 25thof June

Decine di droni ucraini nella notte sono stati lanciati su Mosca e sulla regione circostante, provocando almeno tre morti e alcune decine di feriti. Si tratta, ha dichiarato il governatore Andrey Vorobyov, di un attacco "su vasta scala" contro l'area intorno alla capitale russa.

Oltre 70 droni sono stati abbattuti. Le vittime sono una donna colpita all'interno della propria abitazione e due uomini rimasti uccisi nel crollo della loro casa. Un'altra persona è intrappolata sotto le macerie. Si contano anche alcune decine di feriti: 12 operai in un cantiere della capitale e altri nei dintorni.

Drone ucraini su Mosca e dintorni causano 17 feriti. Eseguito l'attacco con droni ucraini sopra le regioni russe la scorsa notte: 556 droni abbattuti. \





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