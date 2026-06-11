Ebola outbreak in Democratic Republic of Congo: Man dies during burial, cases rise to 676

The news text reports on the tragic death of a man during his burial due to the Ebola virus in the Democratic Republic of Congo, and the increasing number of confirmed cases to 676, including 136 deaths, as aid agencies intensify efforts to contain the outbreak caused by the Bundibugyo virus.

Relatives mourn a man who died of Ebola virus during his burial, as aid agencies intensify efforts to contain the Ebola outbreak caused by the Bundibugyo virus, at the Nyamurongo cemetery in Bunia town, Ituri province, Democratic Republic of Congo, June 10.

The number of confirmed Ebola cases in Democratic Republic of Congo has increased to 676, including 136 deaths, government data showed on Thursday. The number represented the total number of confirmed cases as of Wednesday, the health minister said in a post on X





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Ebola Democratic Republic Of Congo Bundibugyo Virus Cases Deaths Burial Aid Agencies Intensify Efforts Contain The Outbreak

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