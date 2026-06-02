The WMO has issued a clear signal of the likelihood of an El Nino event, and scientists highlight the increased impact of climate change on extreme weather patterns. The El Nino phenomenon naturally occurs every two to seven years but can be made more severe due to greenhouse gas emissions. This year's El Nino could lead to crop failures, bushfires, floods, and other extreme weather conditions. The destructive potential of mighty El Ninos has not been overshadowed by climate change but exacerbated, postulating a potential trend of rising climate-related disasters

A woman walks through the streets of the downtown with an umbrella due to high temperatures in Lima, Peru. The El Nino weather pattern is forming and is expected to cause extreme weather around the world this year.

Climate change will make its impact especially severe. The risk of a strong El Nino is higher than usual, with a 90% chance it will last until at least November. The WMO warns that 2027 could be the hottest year since records began, with 2024 holding the record. This year's El Nino could lead to disasters including bushfires, floods, and crop failures.

Climate change and El Nino are making the effects of both more intensified. The last El Nino year, 2024, was also considered strong. Scientists warn that a strong El Nino this year could cause a similar disaster as seen in Brazil in 2024. Southern Africa, too, is suffering from the impact of El Ninos and climate change.

The risk of severe typhoons is also increasing due to the warmer Pacific Ocean. The destructive power of this year's El Nino could foreshadow the future of increasing climate-related disasters, but a single El Nino does not determine the trajectory of climate change. Umbrella day would also be remembered in the historical climate change records for specific location but not globall





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El Nino Global Temperatures Rainfall Patterns Underside Of Trade Winds Climate Change WMO

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