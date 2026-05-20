European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen discusses the European Single Market and its challenges, emphasizing the need for digitalization, sustainability, and energy independence, as well as the importance of workforce mobility and the need to facilitate coordination of strategic investments and demand aggregation.

Ursula von der Leyen, European Commission President, discusses the European Single Market and its challenges, highlighting key points of the program to adapt it to the challenges of today, including digitalization, sustainability, and energy independence. She emphasizes the need to remove remaining barriers in the internal market, both at the European and national levels, and the importance of expanding businesses across Europe. Furthermore, she discusses the need to integrate climate and circular economy goals into the market rules, as well as the importance of energy independence and the need to facilitate coordination of strategic investments and demand aggregation.

Ursula von der Leyen, European Commission President, discusses the European Single Market , highlighting key points of the program to adapt it to the challenges of today, including digitalization, sustainability, and energy independence.

She emphasizes the need to remove remaining barriers in the internal market, both at the European and national levels. She also highlights the importance of expanding businesses across Europe and the need to combat excessively complex and redundant practices, known as gold-plating.

Furthermore, she emphasizes the need for technological leadership and the expansion of European digital solutions. Additionally, she discusses the need to integrate climate and circular economy goals into the market rules, as well as the importance of energy independence and the need to facilitate coordination of strategic investments and demand aggregation. Lastly, she emphasizes the need for workforce mobility and the importance of electronic declarations to facilitate talent circulation and protect workers' dignity





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European Single Market Digitalization Sustainability Energy Independence Workforce Mobility Electronic Declarations Climate Goals Circular Economy Goals Energy Independence Strategic Investments Demand Aggregation

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