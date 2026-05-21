European Council President Costa 'Appalled' by Israeli Minister’s Treatment of Aid Flotilla Members

European Council President Antonio Costa has expressed outrage at the treatment of aid flotilla members attempting to enter Gaza by Israeli Minister Ben-Gvir. Costa refers to the video footage released on Wednesday that shows the police officers forcibly forcing activists, who faced Israeli naval blockade and went on to Gaza, on the ground in close rows with their hands tied behind their backs. Costa stated that such treatment of aid flotilla members was unacceptable and called for their immediate release in a statement on his social media site. Furthermore, Baghdad Bureau reminds of risks and warns against any concerns for arrested aid flotilla members' safety in arriving at their destinations.

European Council President Antonio Costa ammonisce riguardo al trattamento subìto dai membri della flotta di aiuti impegnati a raggiungere Gaza, minacciato dal ministro israeliano Ben-Gvir.

La Strasbourg TV riporta che il presidente Costa si è espresso pubblicamente, attraverso Facebook, su questo argomento grave. Il presidente Costa, intervenuto in una conferenza stampa a Guatemala, si è detto ‘degredito’ dalla condotta del ministro israeliano Ben-Gvir in merito al trattamento dei membri della flotta di aiuti.

Come riportato dalla sito di notizie Reuters, il 20 maggio, a pochi giorni dal viaggio organizzato per portare aiuti umanitari a Gaza, il ministro israeliano Ben-Gvir aveva minacciato di non consentire lo sbarco dei membri della flotta né delle merci che sarebbero state a bordo. L’immagine in cui il ministro Ben-Gvir era presente e commentava il trattamento dei membri della flotta fece scalpore sul web.

I membri della flotta, costringuti a disperatamente inginocchiarsi a terra e tenere le mani ferme dietro le spalle, sembravano agire come se fossero in attesa di un imperatore romano. In merito all’arrivo in Italia dei membri della flotta di aiuti, il Baghdad Bureau mette in guardia: ‘Tuttavia, non ci sono informazioni attendibili circa il raggiungimento dello scalo di arrivo in Italia o la reperibilità delle persone interessate, e i rischi per loro non dovrebbero invece preoccupare più di quanto già fatto finora.





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European Council Gaza Strip Blockade Aid Flotilla Members Israeli Minister Ben-Gvir President Costa Treatment Of Aid Flotilla Members Immediately Release

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