European Union Lawmakers and Governments Agree on New Rules for Migrant Deportation

European Union lawmakers and governments have agreed on new rules allowing countries to send migrants ordered to leave the bloc to centres in third countries. The rules are part of a broader tightening of EU migration policy amidst pressure from right-wing parties and as irregular arrivals fell 26% last year. The legislation includes extension of detention periods, introduction of penalties, and provision for authorities to potentially detain, seize belongings, and search homes, drawing criticism from human rights groups. The draft legislation has to be formally approved by EU governments and the European Parliament. The new rules also aim to tighten control over which migrants can come to the EU, who can stay, and who needs to leave, with penalties for non-cooperation, potential criminal sanctions, and the establishment of return hubs in third countries for rejected asylum applicants and visa overstayers. The deal includes provision for coercing individuals into providing biometric data and fingerprints as a last resort. Criticism from human rights activists, who argue that similar practices have led to home searches in recent months, followed by brunner

European Union lawmakers and governments have agreed on new rules allowing countries to send migrants ordered to leave the bloc to centres in third countries.

The legislation was proposed by the European Commission last year to streamline procedures and give governments more tools to deport people while respecting fundamental rights, despite irregular arrivals falling 26% last year to their lowest level since 2021. The new rules also extend detention periods, introduce penalties, and permit authorities to seize belongings, collect biometric data, and search homes.

The agreement drew criticism from human rights activists and NGOs working with asylum seekers, who warned that the practices could lead to a rise in deportations and human rights abuses in Europe. The draft legislation is still to be formally approved by EU governments and the European Parliamen





Internazionale / 🏆 10. in İT We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

European Union Migration Policy Migration Crisis Right-Wing Parties Return Hubs Forced Disappearance Illegal Immigration Asylum Seekers Migratory Flows Right To Return European Migration Crisis Asylum Seekers' Rights

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Union Brescia-Ascoli, la finale: Corini: 'Una sconfitta per tutti giocare senza tifosi ospiti'Alla vigilia della finale d'andata dei playoff di Serie C contro l'Ascoli (clicca qui per leggere le dichiarazioni di Francesco Tomei), in programma martedì sera al 'Rigamonti', il tecnico dell'Union Brescia Eugenio Corini ha presentato la sfida in conferenza stampa.

Read more »

Metlika nel mirino di Vicenza e Union Brescia: cresce l’interesse sul centrocampista del LeccoAntonio Metlika è reduce da una stagione decisamente positiva con la maglia del Lecco, confermandosi uno dei profili più interessanti del centrocampo bluceleste.

Read more »

Finale promozione Serie B: Ascoli e Union Brescia si giocano tutto, Foresti prevede equilibrioL'ex dirigente Maurizio Foresti analizza la finale promozione tra Ascoli e Union Brescia, sottolineando l'equilibrio e la qualità di entrambe le squadre, con possibilità al 50%.

Read more »

Pronostico Union Brescia-Ascoli quote finale andata playoff Serie CPronostico Union Brescia-Ascoli quote statistiche analisi precedenti finale andata playoff Serie C in programma martedì 2 giugno alle 21.15

Read more »