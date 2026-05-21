European Union sees sharp rise in African swine fever outbreaks in 2025, Spain leads the way

The European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) has reported that African swine fever (ASF) outbreaks in the European Union rose sharply in 2025, devastating domestic pigs and wild boar. Romania was the dominant factor behind the Asian outbreak, with ASF outbreaks being reported in 14 EU countries. However, the report shows that outbreaks were detected far from known infected areas, suggesting a long-distance carrier of the virus, either birds or the wind.

African swine fever outbreaks in the European Union rose sharply in 2025, increasing by 76 % in domestic pigs and 44 % in wild boar, as the disease reemerged in Spain after more than three decades, according to a report by the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA).

The disease is harmless to humans but can be fatal to pigs and wild boar and spreads rapidly. Outbreaks can lead to trade bans and movement restrictions. The EU recorded 585 ASF outbreaks in domestic pigs in the 27-member bloc in 2025, up 76 % from 2024, EFSA said in its latest annual epidemiological report. Despite the increase, EFSA said the average size of restricted areas in the EU remained broadly stable.

Spain, the European Union’s leading pork producer, detected the disease in November 2025 after more than 30 years without detections, raising the number of affected EU countries to 14. Spain was one of two cases in 2025, along with Germany, where ASF appeared far from known infected areas, suggesting the virus had been carried over a long distance rather than spreading gradually through neighbouring regions. The close proximity to Italy and North Rhine-Westphalia was cited as evidence for this observation.

The increase in ASF outbreaks in domestic pigs in 2025 was largely driven by Romania, which accounted for 81 % of all outbreaks that year, with additional increases reported in Croatia, Estonia and Latvia, EFSA said





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