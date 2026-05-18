Evelyn Taocheng Wang's exhibition at Museion of Bolzano aims to understand our relationship with landscapes and monuments

Evelyn Taocheng Wang's exhibition at the Museion of Bolzano explores the concept of 'psychogeography', which focuses on the power of landscapes and monuments to influence our perception of the world. The exhibition aims to understand how our interactions with these sites shape our memories, beliefs, and identities, and how our perceptions are influenced by various cultural, political, and geographical factors. Wang creates installations, paintings, and writings that challenge viewer perception and provoke introspection.

al Museion di Bolzanoè la sua prima mostra istituzionale in Italia, in cui racconta delle psicogeografie che ci abitano Una delle domande senza risposta della nostra epoca è che cosa succede a tutte le immagini di paesaggi e monumenti che scattiamo nei nostri viaggi.

Spesso le foto vengono riguardate, delle volte vengono mostrate ai familiari e amici, ma la maggior parte delle volte rimangono nei nostri cellulari, testimoni di qualcosa che abbiamo visto e vissuto, ma mai più fatte riemergere dalle pieghe del tempo. Quelle foto sono un anello di congiunzione tra i luoghi che abbiamo visitato, il nostro sguardo e i ricordi distorti, saturati o sbiaditi, che abbiamo impressi nella mente.

Immaginari e paesaggi si sovrappongono, stratificazioni di sguardi e identità filtrano ciò che guardiamo e mutano costantemente il ricordo che ne abbiamo.di Evelyn Taocheng Wang, esposta al Museion di Bolzano fino all’8 novembre 2026, è un’investigazione dei vari paesaggi culturali, politici e geografici che attraversiamo e da cui ci facciamo attraversare, che filtrano la nostra percezione del mondo . In una pratica che fonde installazione, pittura, e scrittura, Taocheng Wang ricrea negli spazi del museo un ‘paesaggio dolce’ con un occhio ironico e clinico





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Evelyn Taocheng Wang Museion Of Bolzano Psychogeography Landscapes Monuments Perception Meaning Identity Cultural Factors

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