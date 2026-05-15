Finland declares drone threat over as situation returns to normal

Finland has declared that suspected drone activity in the skies above its capital region no longer poses a threat, and the situation is returning to normal. The country's defence forces earlier scrambled fighter jets and other emergency services in response to the situation.

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OSLO, May 15 (Reuters) - Finland on Friday said suspected drone activity in the skies above the country’s capital region no longer posed a threat and that the situation was returning to normal. The country’s defence forces earlier scrambled fighter jets and other emergency services in response to the situation, public broadcaster Yle reported.

“The danger is over. People can go to work and school safely,” Interior Minister Mari Rantanen said in a post on social media website X. Traffic at Helsinki’s airport also resumed after a three-hour suspension, according to a statement on its website.

“Authorities are taking action. The Defence Forces have enhanced their own surveillance and response capabilities. I urge everyone to follow the authorities’ bulletins,” Prime Minister Petteri Orpo said in a statement on X. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Jacqueline Wong, Muralikumar Anantharaman and Christian Schmollinger





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Finland Drone Threat Capital Region Emergency Services Scramble Situation Normal Traffic Airport Authorities Surveillance Response Capabilities Urge Bulletin

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