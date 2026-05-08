Formula 1: ricavi in aumento ma preoccupazioni per le cancellazioni di gare a causa della guerra in Iran

Liberty Media registra un aumento del 53% dei ricavi nel primo trimestre del 2026, ma le instabilità geopolitiche minacciano il calendario delle gare. La F1 punta a mantenere almeno 22 Gran Premi, esplorando soluzioni per recuperare gli eventi persi.

I ricavi della Formula 1 continuano a crescere, nonostante le preoccupazioni legate alle instabilità geopolitiche. Secondo i dati finanziari presentati da Liberty Media nel primo trimestre del 2026, si registra un aumento del 53% dei ricavi, pari a 617 milioni di dollari.

Tuttavia, l'attenzione è rivolta anche alle possibili cancellazioni delle gare previste in Bahrain e Arabia Saudita a causa della guerra in Iran. Il vertice della F1 ha ribadito che la sicurezza del personale e dei piloti è la priorità assoluta, come dichiarato dal CEO di Liberty Media, Derek Chang, durante una conferenza con gli investitori. Chang ha sottolineato che il benessere di tutti in Formula 1 viene prima di tutto e che il calendario viene gestito seguendo questo principio.

Inoltre, ha lasciato aperta la possibilità di riprogrammare una gara verso la fine della stagione per compensare le eventuali cancellazioni. Stefano Domenicali, presidente della F1, e il suo team stanno lavorando intensamente per monitorare la situazione e coordinarsi con gli organizzatori locali, con l'obiettivo di mantenere un calendario di almeno 22 gare. Tra le ipotesi più accreditate, c'è l'inserimento del Gran Premio del Bahrain nel weekend del 2-4 ottobre, tra le gare di Azerbaijan e Singapore.

Un'altra possibilità sarebbe spostare il Gran Premio di Abu Dhabi al 13 dicembre e inserire una gara in Bahrain o Arabia Saudita il 6 dicembre, anche se questa soluzione comporterebbe una serie di quattro Gran Premi consecutivi: Las Vegas, Qatar, il recupero e Abu Dhabi. La necessità di recuperare almeno un evento è fondamentale per la solidità finanziaria del marchio.

Sebbene il primo trimestre del 2026 abbia registrato un notevole incremento dei ricavi, il secondo trimestre potrebbe subire una contrazione, con solo cinque gare in programma rispetto alle nove del 2025. In caso di persistente instabilità, Domenicali ha confermato l'esistenza di piani alternativi per evitare di scendere sotto la soglia delle 22 gare, auspicando che la situazione mondiale torni alla normalità.

La Formula 1, dunque, continua a navigare tra crescita economica e sfide logistiche, cercando di bilanciare sicurezza, competitività e stabilità finanziaria





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Formula 1 Liberty Media Ricavi Gare Cancellate Guerra In Iran

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