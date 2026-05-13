One of France's most famous young men, real Madrid star Kilyan Mbappé, expressed concerns about the consequences of an RN win in 2027. Bardella responded, saying wealth and fame can't protect from the negative effects of a party 's gain. Bardella is likely to be the RN presidential candidate.

Soccer Football - LaLiga - Real Betis v Real Madrid - Estadio de La Cartuja, Seville, Spain - April 24, 2026 Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe in action REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo/File Photo This news was translated with DeepL to enable you to read it immediately in Italian.

No automatic translation is perfect and cannot replace human translators. This news is about a public disagreement between two famous young people, one a soccer player and the other a member of the far-right. The differences between them are a microcosm of a larger struggle over France’s identity and future. The disagreement over a possible National Rally (RN) victory in next year’s presidential election reignited in public.

A public quarrel with some disagreements between the two. One of the protagonists is the face of a national team often celebrated as a symbol of diversity, and many predict the team will win the World Cup this summer. The other is the chairman of a far-right party with lots of gains. This party is seen as the face of the future, with pledges to enforce border controls and restructure welfare to prioritize French citizens.

Among the public are others who just want the party to be normalised, but they fear questions are just social divisions





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Soccer Football Real Betis Real Madridvrealbetis Estadio De La Cartuja Kylian Mbappe RN Party Far-Right France National Rally

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