Francesca Pascale Investing In Luxury Condos

Francesca Pascale, the former partner of Silvio Berlusconi, focuses on real estate investments, focusing on a Tuscan mansion and lucrative real estate in Rome, Fegene, and Fiesole. Meanwhile, she does not see agreement with Paola Turci and has not seen her dog, Lupo.

Francesca Pascale invests her late Silvio Berlusconi inheritance in a luxurious condo, sticking to the Cavaliere's advice, while Paola Turci suggests her chapter with him is over.

Francesca Pascale buys lavish real estate and aims to return to politics with the civil rights pursuit, shifting the focus on being actively involved in Forza Italia. Pascale redefines her life, living in a Tuscan mansion surrounded by her many dogs and pursuing a lucrative real estate career in Rome, Fegene, and Fiesole. Paola Turci and Francesca Pascale are no longer friends, and Turci claims she no longer sees her dog, Lupo





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Francesca Pascale Silvio Berlusconi Luxury Condo Real Estate Investments Wealthy Real Estate Contract Turci And Pascale Friendship Turci And Lupo Absence Politics Pasquale And Turci Disagreements Burial Grounds Promotions

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