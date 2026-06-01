French Navy boards Russian-flagged tanker subject to international sanctions in Atlantic, sends 'unacceptable' message to Russia

The French Navy conducted an operation on Sunday to board an oil tanker, the Tagor, which had been subject to international sanctions and was sailing from Russia. The operation took place on the high seas, with the support of several partners including the United Kingdom, in strict compliance with the law of the sea. French President Emmanuel Macron stated that such actions are 'unacceptable' and violate international law and the rules of behavior during conflicts, particularly given the war against Ukraine that Russia has been waging for more than four years

PARIS, June 1 (Reuters) - The French Navy on Sunday boarded an oil tanker subject to international sanctions and sailing from Russia, the Tagor, French President Emmanuel Macron wrote on X. This operation took place in the Atlantic Ocean , on the high seas, with the support of several partners, including the United Kingdom , in strict compliance with the law of the sea , he said.

It is unacceptable for ships to circumvent international sanctions, violate the law of the sea, and finance the war that Russia has been waging against Ukraine for more than four years, he added. (This operation took place on 1st June 2023.





Internazionale / 🏆 10. in İT We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

French Navy Russian-Flagged Tanker International Sanctions Atlantic Ocean United Kingdom Law Of The Sea Russian War Against Ukraine War Crimes

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Attacco con droni ucraini contro la Russia: infrastrutture petrolifere colpiteFoto e video pubblicati sui social media sembrano mostrare un attacco su larga scala da parte di droni ucraini contro la città russa di Taganrog e altre zone della Russia

Read more »

Droni ucraini colpiscono petroliera e deposito di petrolio in RussiaNella notte, droni ucraini hanno attaccato una petroliera nel porto di Taganrog e un deposito di petrolio ad Armavir, causando incendi domati senza fuoriuscite. Due feriti a Taganrog, stato di emergenza prorogato. Quasi 50 droni abbattuti nella regione di Rostov.

Read more »

Russia, il nuovo Su-57D diventa un “centro di comando volante” per droni e cacciaMosca punta sul Su-57D biposto per dirigere sciami di droni e missioni integrate, trasformando il caccia stealth in nodo operativo avanzato

Read more »

Russia richiama ambasciatore dall'Armenia per protesta contro riavvicinamento all'UELa Russia ha richiamato il suo ambasciatore in Armenia per consultazioni in segno di protesta per l'avvicinamento di Yerevan all'Unione Europea, in vista delle elezioni del 7 giugno. L'Unione Economica Eurasiatica minaccia di sospendere l'Armenia.

Read more »