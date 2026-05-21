Friedrich Merz proposes direct role for Ukraine in EU structures

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has proposed giving Ukraine a direct role in European Union structures as an interim step to EU membership. He suggested that Ukrainian officials have a non-voting role in EU summits and meetings, and proposed binding the EU members to apply mutual assistance clause to Ukraine, creating a substantial security guarantee.

BRUSSELS, May 21 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has proposed giving Ukraine a direct role in European Union structures as an interim step to EU membership that he said could help facilitate a deal to end the war triggered by Russia ’s invasion.

In a letter to EU leaders seen by Reuters, Merz suggested Ukraine could be granted a new status of ‘associate member’ that would allow Ukrainian officials to take part in EU summits and ministerial meetings – but not vote in them. The German leader also proposed that EU members make a ‘political commitment’ to apply the bloc’s mutual assistance clause to Ukraine ‘in order to create a substantial security guarantee’.

A clear route into the EU could be vital for President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to sell any peace settlement to Ukrainians, particularly if - as widely expected - Ukraine does not regain control of all of its territory or join the NATO military alliance, analysts say. But European officials say it is unrealistic for Ukraine to achieve full membership in the bloc in the next few years, even though a date of 2027 was pencilled into a 20-point peace plan discussed among the United States, Ukraine and Russia.

Merz’s proposal represents an attempt to find a middle way between a quick accession and Ukraine’s current status as a candidate country at the start of the process.

‘My proposal reflects Ukraine’s particular situation, a country at war. It will help facilitate the ongoing peace talks as part of a negotiated peace solution,’ Merz wrote, adding this was ‘essential not only for Ukraine’s but for the entire continent’s security’





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