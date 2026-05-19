G7 agrees on action to tackle trade imbalances, Iran tensions, and support for Ukraine

The G7 finance ministers discussed the economic fallout from the Iran war, volatility on global bond markets, and the importance of re-opening the Strait of Hormuz and supporting Ukraine. They also agreed to further actions against China for its role in contributing to imbalances and the need for critical mineral diversification and market regulations to mitigate their dependency on China.

G7 finance ministers agreed on Tuesday to take action to tackle trade imbalances, emphasizing the need for more trade protections against cheap Chinese imports. Japan's finance minister also highlighted China 's responsibility for much of the imbalances.

French finance minister Roland Lescure proposed a balanced approach, suggesting overconsumption and underinvestment in Europe also contribute to the imbalances. The G7 ministers agreed to diversify rare earths and critical minerals supply, improve productivity, and implement policies to counter market distortions. They also pledged to ensure a free and safe transit through the Strait of Hormuz and maintain support for Ukraine.

On the issue of Russia and energy sanctions, the U.S. decision to extend a sanctions waiver led to some tension within the group





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G7 G7 Finance Ministers Trade Imbalances Cheap Chinese Imports Trade Protections Food And Fertiliser Supply Critical Minerals Diversification Iran War Energy Markets Strait Of Hormuz U.S.-China Leaders Scott Bessent Satsuki Katayama Roland Lescure France's G7 Presidency Evian Les Bains G20 Summit United States China Russia

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