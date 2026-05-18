G7 finance ministers seek common ground ahead of standoff with US on trade and critical raw material supplies

Finance ministers from the G7 will gather in Paris for a two-day meeting to discuss global economic imbalances, re-open the Strait of Hormuz, and coordinate critical raw material supplies, following a summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping that yielded few concrete economic breakthroughs. Divisions within the G7 complicate efforts to project unity as ministers prepare for a June 15-17 leaders summit in Evian.

I capi delle finanze del G7 cercano di affrontare gli squilibri mentre il commercio mette a dura prova l'unità A cargo ship full of shipping containers is seen at the port of Oakland, California, U.S., August 4, 2025.

REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo (Una nave da carico piena di container viene vista nel porto di Oakland, California, Stati Uniti, 4 agosto 2025. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/Foto d’archivio ( Questa notizia è stata tradotta con DeepL per consentirti di leggere subito in italiano il notiziario della Reuters. Nessuna traduzione automatica è perfetta né può sostituire i traduttori umani.

PARIS, May 18 (Reuters) - G7 finance ministers gathering in Paris on Monday will try to find common ground on tackling global economic tensions and coordinating critical raw material supplies, even as geopolitical differences threaten to test the group's cohesion. The two-day meeting follows a summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing that yielded few concrete economic breakthroughs, as tensions over Taiwan and trade simmered beneath a display of diplomatic cordiality





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G7 Finance Ministers Global Economic Tensions Collaboration On Critical Raw Material Supplie Re-Open The Strait Of Hormuz International Cooperation Geopolitical Differences

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