German Prosecutors Bring Charges Against Danish and Afghan Nationals Suspected of Helping Iran Kill Prominent Jewish Leaders

German federal prosecutors charged a Danish and an Afghan national with involvement in attempted murder, for allegedly planning the killing of prominent leaders of Jewish organizations in Germany on behalf of Iran.

FRANKFURT, May 21 (Reuters) - German federal prosecutors brought criminal charges against a Danish and an Afghan national suspected of helping to plot the killing of prominent leaders of Jewish organizations in Germany on behalf of Iran.

The Danish national Ali S., who maintained close ties with the Iranian Quds Force, is accused of gathering information on the President of the Central Council of Jews in Germany, Josef Schuster, and the Chairman of the German-Israeli Society, Volker Beck. The defendants face charges of involvement in attempted murder, intended to facilitate the planning of murder and arson attacks in Germany.

In July last year, a Danish national was arrested in Denmark on suspicion of spying for Iran by collecting information on Jewish sites and individuals in Berlin





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