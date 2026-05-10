Germany dismisses Putin's suggestion on Schroeder's EU talk mediation

Germany rejected Russian President Vladimir Putin's suggestion that former Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder could coordinate talks with the European Union to secure a peace deal in Ukraine. European Council President Antonio Costa said recently he believed there was ‘potential’ for the EU to negotiate with Russia and discuss the future of the security architecture of Europe. Putin said that if such talks were to take place, Schroeder would be his preferred mediator.

Former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder attends an ecumenical service in Hamburg, Germany , Tuesday, Oct.3, 2023. Gregor Fischer/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo (L’ex cancelliere tedesco Gerhard Schroeder partecipa a un servizio ecumenico ad Amburgo, Germania, martedì 3 ottobre 2023.

Gregor Fischer/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo ( Questa notizia è stata tradotta con DeepL per consentirti di leggere subito in italiano il notiziario della Reuters. Nessuna traduzione automatica è perfetta né può sostituire i traduttori umani. BERLIN, May 10 (Reuters) - Germany dismissed on Sunday a suggestion from Russian President Vladimir Putin that former Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder could coordinate talks with the European Union to secure a peace deal in Ukraine.

European Council President Antonio Costa said recently ⁠he believed there was “potential” for the EU to negotiate with Russia, and to discuss the future of the security architecture of Europe. Putin said that if such talks were to take place, Schroeder would be his preferred mediator. A German official said the offer was not credible because Russia had not changed any of its conditions, adding that an initial test would be whether Moscow was willing to extend a three-day ceasefire.

The official, who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity, said Putin had made a series of bogus offers aimed at dividing the Western alliance. After leaving office in 2005, Schroeder almost immediately took a job as chairman of a controversial German-Russian gas pipeline consortium and has faced heavy criticism in Germany for his closeness to Putin.

A German government spokesperson said on Friday Berlin saw no signs that Moscow was interested in serious negotiations and stressed that any talks with the European Union would need to be closely coordinated with member states and Ukraine. BERLINO, 10 maggio (Reuters) - La Germania ha respinto domenica il suggerimento del presidente russo Vladimir Putin secondo cui l’ex cancelliere Gerhard Schroeder potrebbe coordinare i colloqui con l’Unione europea per garantire un accordo di pace in Ucraina.

Il presidente del Consiglio europeo Antonio Costa ha detto di recente di ritenere che ci sia un “potenziale” per l’Unione europea di negoziare con la Russia e di discutere il futuro dell’architettura di sicurezza dell’Europa. Putin ha detto che se tali colloqui dovessero avere luogo, Schroeder sarebbe il suo mediatore preferito.

Un funzionario tedesco ha detto che l’offerta non è credibile perché la Russia non ha cambiato nessuna delle sue condizioni, aggiungendo che un test iniziale sarebbe se Mosca fosse disposta a estendere un cessate il fuoco di tre giorni. Il funzionario, che ha parlato con Reuters a condizione di anonimato, ha detto che Putin ha fatto una serie di offerte fasulle volte a dividere l’alleanza occidentale.

Dopo aver lasciato l’incarico nel 2005, Schroeder ha quasi subito accettato un lavoro come presidente di un controverso consorzio di gasdotti russo-tedesco e ha affrontato pesanti critiche in Germania per la sua vicinanza a Putin. Un portavoce del governo tedesco ha detto venerdì che Berlino non vedeva alcun segno che Mosca fosse interessata a negoziati seri e ha sottolineato che qualsiasi colloquio con l’Unione europea avrebbe dovuto essere strettamente coordinato con gli Stati membri e l’Ucraina.





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