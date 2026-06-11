Government Gives the Go-Ahead to the Fourth Fiscal Reform Corrective Decree

The government has given the go-ahead to the fourth corrective decree of the fiscal reform, focusing on the regime of cars given to employees by companies for both work and personal use. The correction aims to clarify some 'interpretative uncertainties' and respond to criticisms from companies, workers, and sector associations. The objectives of the measures implemented by the government are to simplify certain measures related to the 18 fiscal reform decrees, which have been approved so far, to meet the needs of companies and introduce simplifications and clarifications in various areas. The executive has intervened, in particular, on the fringe benefit related to company cars, definitively ending the interpretative uncertainties that had accumulated over time. The aim is to ensure clear application for both companies and employees. The cars given to employees for both work and personal use, known as promiscuous use, will not be subject to the new regime, provided they are ordered in 2024 and delivered by December 31, 2025. In other words, the executive has corrected the discrimination that had been made by the law on the assignment before and after June 30 last year. The correction also establishes the mechanism of the tax on the fringe benefit, which was supposed to be applied according to the 'normal' value, excluding the use of the company. Finally, there is an intervention aimed at renewing the company car parks. Not through incentives, but through a tax penalty for old cars. If in the old regime taxes were based on carbon emissions, in the new regime things change. A tax is established in the employee's salary of the company cars, which are electric at 10 per cent of the cost of the Aci tables, 20 per cent for plug-in and 50 per cent for all other cars. The Irpef on company cars given to employees will rise by 50 per cent after five years from their registration. Regardless of the type of fuel.

Il governo ha dato il via libera al quarto decreto correttivo della riforma fiscale, intervenendo in particolare sul regime delle auto concesse in uso dai dipendenti dalle aziende.

La correzione mira a dissipare alcune 'incertezze interpretative' e a rispondere alle critiche arrivate da imprese, lavoratori e associazioni di settore. Le finalità delle modifiche attuate dal governo sono state spiegate dal viceministro dell'Economia Maurizio Leo, che ha affermato che 'abbiamo semplificato alcune misure relative ai 18 decreti legislativi della riforma fiscale, fino ad ora approvati.

Più nello specifico, ci sono una serie di misure destinate alle imprese, venendo incontro alle loro esigenze e introducendo semplificazioni e chiarimenti normativi in diversi ambiti'. L'esecutivo ha intervenuto sulla disciplina dei fringe benefit relativi alle auto aziendali, ponendo definitivamente fine alle incertezze interpretative che si erano stratificate nel tempo. L'obiettivo è garantire chiarezza applicativa per le imprese e i lavoratori.

Inoltre, la correzione stabilisce il meccanismo dell'imposizione forfettaria anche per gli optional della vettura e punta a rinnovare i parchi auto aziendali attraverso una tassazione nella busta paga dei dipendenti delle auto aziendali elettriche al 10 per cento del costo chilometrico delle tabelle Aci, al 20 per cento per le plug-in e al 50 per cento per tutte le altre auto. Infine, l'Irpef sulle auto concesse in uso ai dipendenti salirà del 50 per cento dopo cinque anni dalla loro immatricolazione, a prescindere dal tipo di alimentazione





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Fiscal Reform Corrective Decree Regime Of Company Cars Fringe Benefit Clarity Of Application Renewal Of Company Car Parks Taxation Of Company Cars Electric Cars Plug-In Cars

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