Government's promises of easing prison overcrowding fall short

The government's promises of making prisons more bearable during the hot summer months have been unfulfilled, with only 2-3,000 inmates expected to benefit from a program aimed at reducing overcrowding. The program excludes certain categories of inmates, such as those with specific restrictions or those who have received expulsion orders, and the availability of suitable accommodation remains uncertain.

L'estate è alle porte. Lo è anche il caldo infernale che si respira nelle carceri quando arriva quella che fuori dai muri di cinta delle prigioni viene definita 'la bella stagione'.

Ma le promesse del governo, quelle di rendere il carcere un po' più vivibile all'arrivo del caldo torrido, saranno disattese. Ancora una volta. Una misura straordinaria che avrebbe 'dato un gran contributo per abbattere il sovraffollamento': fonti del ministero parlavano di 5mila detenuti fuori dal carcere entro l'estate. Sarebbero stati, era l'indiscrezione, accolti in case famiglia e strutture simili, con una 'sorveglianza minima' da parte della Polizia penitenziaria.

Peccato che all'annuncio non corrispondano i fatti. Il ministro della Giustizia, Carlo Nordio, ha presentato oggi questo piano del governo per alleggerire le carceri sovraffollate e funestate dai troppi suicidi. Una conferenza stampa in pompa magna, con tutti i sottosegretari e alcuni capi di Gabinetto. Dietro la propaganda però si cela l'inghippo. Ecco il resto del testo





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Prison Overcrowding Government Promises Program For Easing Prison Overcrowding Exclusions From The Program Availability Of Suitable Accommodation

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