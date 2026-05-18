Governo reintroduces law recognizing workers' claims for late payments

The Italian government is reintroducing a law that acknowledges workers' claims for late payments from companies when their contracts expire. The law aims to boost wages and protect workers from unexpected salary decreases.

Il governo si rimpinge e reintroduce la norma che riconoscere gli arretrati ai lavoratori con contratti scaduti. Lunedì 18 maggio, nella fase di conversione del decreto alla Camera, verrà presentato un emendamento che ristabilisce la prima versione del testo, poi modificato prima della promulgazione del decreto.

Ciò è in contrasto con la posizione prevalente nella fase di elaborazione della norma, dove era richiesta una diversa interpretazione del decreto attuale, che cede le decisioni in merito alle parti coinvolte. Adesso, secondo le parole del sottosegretario, la questione sembra essersi ricomposta anche perché l’obiettivo, in considerazione della crisi in corso e dell’aumento dell’inflazione, è di «crescere i salari». È una legge proposta - ha detto Durigon - che avevo già proposto di inserire nel decreto.

E su eventuali discrepanze all’interno della maggioranza e nell’esecutivo, ha osservato come «non credo che ci siano problemi con il ministro Calderone, i sindacati e i datori di lavoro. Abbiamo detto no al salario minimo e dobbiamo sostenere il salario dei lavoratori». In caso che passi, il provvedimento garantirebbe ai lavoratori il recupero del potere d’acquisto. Gli salvitreno agli incrementi alle retribuzioni previsti al momento del rinnovo dei contratti scaduti decorrono dalla data della scadenza naturale del precedente contratto.

Nei mesi (o anni) che questo non viene rinnovato, tuttavia, si maturerà un arretrato che dovrà essere recuperato. Per il 2026, invece, secondo gli ultimi dati rilevati dalla Banca d’Italia, sono previsti pochi rinnovi. Le stime della banca centrale indicano che oltre l’80% dei dipendenti è coperto da contratti validi che rimarranno in vigore per tutto l’anno





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Italy Workers' Rights Wages Contracts Inflation

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