Greece asks EU to lift sanctions against Turkish fishermen

Shipping Minister Vasilis Kikilias called for EU intervention to stop Turkish fishing in the Aegean Sea, stating that the fishing practices violated Greece's sovereignty. Greece has restricted fishing areas in the region, and Turkey has contested these restrictions, claiming they do not fall under Turkey's jurisdiction.

Greece asks EU to step in and stop Turkish fishing in Aegean Sea over law-breaking, violation of maritime law June 1, 2022 ATHENS, Greece (Reuters) - Greece has appealed for help from the European Union (EU) to stop what it describes as law-breaking fishing and violation of maritime law by Turkish fishermen in the Aegean Sea , a region also claimed by both nations due to overlapping continental shelves.

Shipping Minister Vasilis Kikilias discussed the issue with the EU's Commissioner for Fisheries and Oceans, Costas Kadis, during a meeting in Athens. Kikilias highlighted the 'provocative behavior' of Turkish neighbors in relation to the illegal fishing, disregard of international law, and challenging of Greece's sovereign rights. He called on the EU to 'intervene' and protect Greek fishermen and fisheries.

Greece has designated restricted fishing areas in the Aegean Sea, which runs between the Greek mainland and the Turkish coast, and includes Greek and Turkish islands and islets. Some of these restrictions have been contested by Turkey, which argues that they violate Turkey's maritime space





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EU Fishing Turkey Aegean Sea Violations Of Maritime Law

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