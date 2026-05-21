A Greek court handed a 27-year-old Azerbaijani man to jail for the espionage charges of monitoring a military base on the island of Crete, though the defendant's attorney alleged he meant to capture a view rather than secret military information.

Una sentenza di tribunale greco condannava un ventisettenne azero alle sette pesanti pene per spionaggio in seguito a una attività di monitoraggio della base militare sull'isola di Creta durante l'operazione di sorveglianza condotta dalla polizia e dal servizio segreto eroe greco.

L'uomo risultava essere un residente temporaneo dalla Polonia che era arrivato in Grecia nel gennaio 2025 e si era sistemato in un hotel con vista sulle basi militari a Chania, nella parte occidentale di Creta. Anche la portaerei statunitense Gerald R. Ford, che si era rifornita prima di imbarcarsi per il Medio Oriente, si era recata in Souda.

Ci sono alcuni precedenti di spionaggio nella medesima base, tra cui un'atto analogh in cui un altro uomo greco fu arrestato in aeroporto in precedenza all'ann





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Creta Military Base Monitoring Espionage Charges Azerbaijani Man Portaerei US Gerald R. Ford In Souda

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