Gulf Tensions Escalate as U.S. Military Says Iranian Missile Attacks Fail

The U.S. military said Iranian missile attacks on Bahrain, Kuwait, and other regional targets were either thwarted or failed, as diplomacy between Washington and Tehran showed little progress. The latest flare-up, which lifted oil prices by more than 1% in early trade on Wednesday, comes more than three months after the initial U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran.

Gulf hostilities flared anew on Wednesday, with the U.S. military saying Iranian missile attacks on Bahrain, Kuwait, and other regional targets were either thwarted or failed.

Since the conflict began in late February, Iran has repeatedly attacked targets in the Gulf region where U.S. military bases are located. The latest flare-up, which lifted oil prices by more than 1% in early trade on Wednesday, comes more than three months after the initial U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran. The conflict is mired in a stalemate under a shaky ceasefire and the Strait of Hormuz largely closed to maritime traffic.

Iran and the U.S. said last week that they had reached a tentative initial agreement to halt the war, but the two sides have yet to sign off on the deal. The war that began on February 28 has killed thousands of people, mainly in Iran and Lebanon, while also causing global economic pain by pushing up energy prices. The wide-reaching impact of the crisis was laid bare by the U.N





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Gulf Hostilities Iranian Missile Attacks U.S. Military Diplomacy Strait Of Hormuz Global Economic Pain U.N.

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