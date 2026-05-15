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Harvey Weinstein's Second Trial Ends in a Mist, with Judge Ordering a New One

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Harvey Weinstein's Second Trial Ends in a Mist, with Judge Ordering a New One
Harvey WeinsteinTrialAnnulled
📆5/15/2026 7:16 PM
📰MediasetTgcom24
19 sec. here / 12 min. at publisher
📊News: 46% · Publisher: 94%

Harvey Weinstein, the former Hollywood mogul, faced a mistrial in his second trial at Manhattan, after the jury failed to reach a verdict. The case involved an accusation of sexual assault against Jessica Mann, an aspiring actress, who claimed to have been violently attacked by Weinstein in a hotel room in 2013.

Harvey Weinstein , ex re di Hollywood, ha visto annullato il secondo processo contro di lui a Manhattan, dopo che la giuria non è riuscita a raggiungere un verdetto.

La donna accusata, Jessica Mann, ha denunciato di essere stata violentata da Weinstein nel 2013 in un hotel di Manhattan. Il caso è stato giudicato abbastanza chiaro da parte del giudice Curtis Farber, che ha ordinato un nuovo processo. Ora il procuratore distrettuale di Manhattan, Alvin Bragg, deciderà se mandare a processo Weinstein per la quarta volta

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Harvey Weinstein Trial Annulled Jury Verdict Sexual Assault Accusation Jessica Mann Hotel Room 2013

 

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