Hellwatt Festival: Problemi Organizzativi e Cancellazione dell'Evento

Il festival musicale Hellwatt, in programma a Reggio Emilia, ha avuto un inizio difficile a causa di problemi organizzativi, in particolare nella gestione delle prevendite dei biglietti. Despite the initial ambitious promises, the festival has struggled to sell tickets for the events, with the exception of Kanye West's concert. As the event approached, the festival's director, Victor Yari Milani, seemed to lose control of the situation, raising concerns about the festival's financial viability. In an effort to save the festival, the consorzio C.Volo changed the festival's name to Pulse of Gaia and handed over the management of the dates to Zamna, a music electronic brand founded in Mexico. However, the problem of low ticket sales persisted, with Travis Scott's concert struggling to sell 20,000 tickets. Ultimately, the festival was canceled due to security concerns, with the prefect of Reggio Emilia citing the risk of public disorder and counter-protests. The organizers have stated that those who have already purchased tickets will be refunded. Despite the cancellation, the owner of the Hellwatt festival brand, Victor Yari Milani, has stated that he intends to continue and is planning to organize Kanye West's concert on July 18 in another location, encouraging ticket holders to file a class action lawsuit against the C.Volo consortium.

Il festival musicale Hellwatt, che si sarebbe tenuto a Reggio Emilia con esibizioni di artisti del calibro di Ye/ Kanye West , Travis Scott , Martin Garrix e Afrojack, ha avuto un inizio difficile a causa di problemi organizzativi , in particolare nella gestione delle prevendite dei biglietti.

Despite the initial ambitious promises, the festival has struggled to sell tickets for the events, with the exception of Kanye West's concert. As the event approached, the festival's director, Victor Yari Milani, seemed to lose control of the situation, raising concerns about the festival's financial viability.

In an effort to save the festival, the consorzio C.Volo changed the festival's name to Pulse of Gaia and handed over the management of the dates to Zamna, a music electronic brand founded in Mexico. However, the problem of low ticket sales persisted, with Travis Scott's concert struggling to sell 20,000 tickets. Ultimately, the festival was canceled due to security concerns, with the prefect of Reggio Emilia citing the risk of public disorder and counter-protests.

The organizers have stated that those who have already purchased tickets will be refunded. Despite the cancellation, the owner of the Hellwatt festival brand, Victor Yari Milani, has stated that he intends to continue and is planning to organize Kanye West's concert on July 18 in another location, encouraging ticket holders to file a class action lawsuit against the C.Volo consortium





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Hellwatt Festival Cancellazione Problemi Organizzativi Kanye West Travis Scott

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