Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar attends first official visit to Poland, submits constitutional amendment to bar former PM Viktor Orban from holding office again

Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar has submitted a constitutional amendment to parliament that would allow prime ministers to serve for a maximum of eight years and effectively bar former premier Viktor Orban from holding the role again. The amendment also paves the way to the dissolution of the Sovereignty Protection Office and the reclamation of founders' rights of public-interest asset management foundations.

Il primo ministro ungherese Peter Magyar ha assistito a un incontro con il primo ministro polacco Donald Tusk durante la sua prima visita ufficiale nel Paese, a Danzica, in Polonia, il 20 maggio 2026.

Il suo governo ha presentato un emendamento costituzionale al parlamento che consentirebbe ai primi ministri di restare in carica per un massimo di otto anni e impedirebbe di fatto all’ex premier Viktor Orban di ricoprire nuovamente il ruolo. Inoltre, il governo di Magyar reclamerebbe i diritti dei fondatori delle fondazioni di gestione del patrimonio di interesse pubblico che mantengono quasi due dozzine di università e potrebbe sciogliere le fondazioni.

In tal caso, i beni statali del valore di centinaia di miliardi di fiorini trasferiti a queste fondazioni dal governo di Orban tornerebbero allo Stato





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Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk Constitutional Amendment Prime Ministers Eight Years Viktor Orban Sovereignty Protection Office Public-Interest Asset Management Foundations Founders' Rights

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