Hungary summons Russia's ambassador over drone attack on Ukraine, PM says

Hungary has summoned Russia's ambassador over a drone attack on western Ukraine, Prime Minister Peter Magyar said on Wednesday. The new Hungarian government has condemned the attack and asked Russia when it plans to end the more than four-year-old war with Ukraine.

Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar delivers a speech on the day new members of government take their oath of office in the Parliament, in Budapest, Hungary , May 12, 2026.

The new Hungarian government has summoned Russia’s ambassador over a drone attack on western Ukraine, Prime Minister Peter Magyar said on Wednesday. Russia unleashed a daytime drone attack on Ukraine earlier on Wednesday, targeting critical infrastructure and killing at least three people in the west and prompting NATO-member Poland to scramble fighter jets.

The Russian ambassador has been summoned to the foreign ministry on Thursday to meet foreign minister Anita Orban, who will condemn the attack at the meeting and ask the ambassador when Russia plans to end the more than four-year-old war with Ukraine. Earlier on Wednesday, Orban said in a Facebook video that Hungary ‘deeply condemns’ Russian drone strikes on ethnic Hungarian regions in western Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy praised the summoning of the Russian ambassador as ‘an important message.

’ Former Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s government maintained a close relationship with Moscow even after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022





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Hungary Prime Minister Peter Magyar New Members Of Government Oath Of Office Drone Attack Russia Russia's Ambassador Ukraine NATO-Member Poland Foreign Ministry Anita Orban Russian Drone Strikes Ethnic Hungarian Regions Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy Viktor Orban Russia’S Invasion Of Ukraine Drone Attack On Western Ukraine Close Relationship With Moscow Drone Attack On Critical Infrastructure Killing At Least Three People Prompting NATO-Member Poland To Scramble Fight Condemning The Attack Asking The Ambassador When Russia Plans To End Deeply Condemns Russian Drone Strikes Ethnic Hungarian Regions In Western Ukraine

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