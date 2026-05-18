Il Bari lotta per la salvezza: sfida di ritorno contro il SudTirol, tabù al Druso di tre anni fa

Il Bari, in Serie B dopo il debutto positivo contro il Modena, ha già affrontato lo Spezia e l’Udinese in trasferta, con risultati negativi. attende ora una sfida cruciale contro il SudTirol che, per la salvezza, potrebbe tradurre in promozione. Il tabù al Druso di tre anni fa, invece, riporterà la speranza nella sfida dell’andata del 0-0 che vale ancora la partita.

Il Bari si prepara alla sfida di ritorno con il SudTirol che vale la permanenza in Serie B . A Bolzano si ripartirà da uno 0-0 che lascia aperte tutte le soluzioni per la salvezza, ma con i biancorossi che dovranno sfatare un vero e proprio tabù per mantenere la categoria visto che in caso di nuovo pareggio saranno gli altoatesini a salvarsi per la migliore posizione in classifica.il Bari ha vinto una sola volta al Druso e lo ha fatto tre anni fa quando la squadra allora allenata dasi impose allo scadere grazie a una rete di Gregorio Morachioli.

Nella stessa stagione le due formazioni si ritrovarono in semifinale dei play off con il SudTirol che ebbe la meglio, 1-0 anche in quel caso, ma venne poi eliminato nella sfida di ritorno al San Nicola. Nei tre incontri successivi in casa del SudTirol sono poi arrivati due pari, entrambi senza reti, e una sconfitta. servirà dunque ribaltare i precedenti per salvarsi, cosa non semplice visto che in questa stagione sotto la guida dell’attuale tecnico sono arrivate solo tre vittorie esterne (Cesena, Sampdoria e Catanzaro).

Venerdì ne servirà una quarta per evitare di scrivere il ‘De Profundis’ del Bari al termine di un’altra annata fortemente negativa





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Serie B Bari Sudtirol Fanciulla Tabù Scaletta Tabù Al Druso Diventa Mamma Barisione

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