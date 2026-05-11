Incendio a bordo del volo Turkish Airlines: Kathmandu Airport experiences emergency

A Turkish Airlines Airbus A330-343, departing from Istanbul, had a minor issue with the right landing gear during landing at Kathmandu Airport. A fire broke out at the end of the runway, causing panic and a temporary evacuation of passengers and crew.

Non è un paese per single, l'intervista al cast. Matilde Gioli: 'Essere una donna forte non significa rinunciare all'amore'Attimi di paura all'aeroporto internazionale di Kathmandu, in Nepal, dove un aereo della compagnia Turkish Airlines ha avuto un 'piccolo' inconveniente durante la fase di atterraggio.

Una scintilla nel carrello di atterraggio destro ha innescato un incendio a bordo del velivolo, un Airbus A330, proveniente da Istanbul, in Turchia, ma grazie all'intervento tempestivo delle squadre di soccorso, nessuna delle persone coinvolte è rimasta ferita. Come confermato da Gyanendra Bhul, portavoce dell'Autorità per l'aviazione civile del Nepal, a bordo del volo c'erano 277 passeggeri e 11 membri dell'equipaggio: 'Tutti gli occupanti sono sani e salvi e le operazioni di soccorso sono terminate.

L'unica pista dell'aeroporto è rimasta chiusa per quasi due ore in seguito all'incidente. Stiamo indagando sulle cause', Turkish Airlines Airbus A330-343 evacuated at Kathmandu Airport after a fire broke out in its landing gear upon arrival from Istanbul. All 277 passengers and 11 crew arriving from Istanbul were evacuated using the emergency exits following the fire, and nobody was injured..





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