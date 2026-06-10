Russian investigators have arrested at least two teenagers who were allegedly brainwashed to detonate car bombs in Moscow, resulting in a deadly explosion that killed the driver, according to the news agency Reuters. Authorities have released an official statement that a criminal case has been opened, and two car bombs exploded during the investigation. This car bomb exploded at 6 am in the eastern part of Moscow, and confirmation has come from the daily newspaper Kommersant that a driver has been killed. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed the explosion but refused to disclose the details, as they are under investigation. Investigations have provided evidence of explosive devices, their planting, and the intentions behind their actions. The authorities have also claimed responsibility for assassinating several Russian officers and mentioned a named enemy list for Ukraine. The car bomb investigation also led to the burial of the dead driver in Moscow. Since the war in 2022, Ukrainian military intelligence has claimed responsibility for assassinating several senior Russian officers. Moscow's fiery incident, unlike the backdrop of sanctions against Russia by Ukraine, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-Akshaye Khanna's Miami outing raises eyebrows!/Indian Express (Tamil).

Una vettura distrutta viene sganciata dal luogo di un incendio di veicoli, durante il quale è morta la guida, nella città di Balashikha nella regione russa della Mosca, 9 giugno 2026.

REUTERS/Yulia Morozova ( REUTERS/Yulia Morozova (Questa notizia è stata tradotta con DeepL per poterla leggere immediatamente in italiano il notiziario della Reuters. Nessuna traduzione automatica è perfetta né può sostituire i traduttori umani.





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Security Russia Moscow Car Bombs Teenagers Loss Of Life Investigative Committee Criminal Case GPS Tracker Autobus Explosion Explosion In Moscow Employe Of A Scientific Production Enterprise

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