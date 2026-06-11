India Urges US to Halt Strikes on Shipping After Three Attacks on Indian-Crewed Tankers

India has urged the United States to halt strikes on shipping after three U.S. attacks on Indian-crewed tankers this week, including one that killed three sailors. The deaths are the first reported since a U.S. blockade on Iran-linked shipping began on April 13 in which U.S. forces have disabled eight ships and turned back more than 100 others.

NEW DELHI, June 11 (Reuters) - India urged the United States to halt strikes on shipping on Thursday after three U.S. attacks on India n-crewed tankers this week, including one that killed three sailors.

The deaths are the first reported since a U.S. blockade on Iran-linked shipping began on April 13 in which U.S. forces have disabled eight ships and turn back more than 100 others.

"These attacks must cease and end," Indian foreign ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal told reporters. He said the ministry had summoned the U.S. chargé d’affaires in New Delhi on Wednesday to convey its "deepest concerns over the ongoing attacks" after a strike on the tanker Settebello off Oman in which three Indian sailors died.

The U.S. military’s Central Command said a U.S. aircraft had carried out a precision strike on the Settebello’s engine room "after the crew repeatedly failed to comply with directions from American forces". The ship’s manager, IOS Marine FZE, rejected claims that it ignored warnings or was carrying Iranian crude and called for a transparent international investigation into the matter.

The Settebello "holds no affiliation whatsoever with Iran or Iranian oil," it said in a statement posted on X by Forward Seamen’s Union of India. OMANI NAVY RESCUED 21 CREW The Omani Navy responded to the Settebello’s distress call after it reported an engine fire and 21 Indian sailors were rescued.

Family members of Shivanand Chaurasia, one of the sailors who died, told reporters he had gone to sea about nine months ago and had told his father earlier this week that everything was fine. Indian Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said the deaths of the three sailors was a "profound loss to our maritime family".

MODI AND TRUMP TO MEET The U.S. attacks come ahead of next week’s Group of Seven summit where Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to hold bilateral talks with U.S. President Donald Trump. Centcom said the U.S. blockade had disabled eight non-compliant vessels, redirected 134 ships that complied, and allowed 42 vessels supporting humanitarian aid to pass.

U.S. forces disabled the unladen Marivex oil tanker, which also had Indian crew aboard, in the Gulf of Oman on Monday after it attempted to sail to an Iranian port. Ships being targeted by the U.S. blockade include Iranian vessels as well as so-called shadow fleet tankers, which are typically older vessels without Western insurance used to transport sanctioned oil and sailing under the flags of various nations to obscure their true ownership, cargo and movements.

"I strongly condemn any act from any party that endangers the lives of seafarers and the safety of international shipping. This is simply unacceptable," Arsenio Dominguez, secretary-general of the UN’s shipping agency the International Maritime Organization, said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Hritam Mukherjee, Nidhi Verma, Saurabh Sharma and Aftab Ahmed; editing by YP Rajesh and Jason Neely





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