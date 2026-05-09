Indonesian authorities resume search for three hikers missing after Mount Dukono eruption

Indonesian authorities have resumed search efforts for three hikers missing after the eruption of Mount Dukono on Halmahera island. The volcano erupted on Friday at 07:41 a.m. (2241 GMT Thursday), spewing volcanic ash as high as 10 km (6.2 miles) into the sky. At least 100 rescuers, military and police personnel as well as two thermal drones have been deployed since Saturday morning to find the three missing.

Indonesian authorities resumed search efforts on Saturday for three hikers missing following the eruption of Mount Dukono on Halmahera island, an official says. Mount Dukono , in North Maluku province, erupted on Friday at 07:41 a.m. (2241 GMT Thursday), spewing volcanic ash as high as 10 km (6.2 miles) into the sky, the country’s volcanology agency said.

At least 100 rescuers, military and police personnel as well as two thermal drones have been deployed since Saturday morning to find the three missing, Iwan Ramdani, the head of local rescue agency told Reuters. Survivors said three people, including two Singaporeans, died in the eruption, local police chief Erlichson Pasaribu had said, but the rescue agency has yet to confirm the deaths as of Saturday. The volcanology agency reported at least four eruptions on Saturday morning.

The volcanology agency is maintaining the alert status of Mount Dukono at the third-highest level, she added. Residents and tourists were advised not to do any activities within 4 km (2.5 miles) radius from the crater, she said. Indonesia sits on the Pacific ‘Ring of Fire’, an area of high seismic activity atop various tectonic plates.

JAKARTA, 9 maggio (Reuters) - Le autorità indonesiane hanno ripreso sabato le ricerche di tre escursionisti dispersi in seguito all’eruzione del Monte Dukono, sull’isola di Halmahera, secondo un funzionario. Il monte Dukono, nella provincia di North Maluku, ha eruttato venerdì alle 07:41 (2241 GMT di giovedì), sputando cenere vulcanica fino a 10 km (6,2 miglia) nel cielo, ha detto l’agenzia vulcanologica del Paese. L’agenzia di soccorso aveva interrotto le ricerche venerdì sera mentre il monte continuava a eruttare.

Almeno 100 soccorritori, personale militare e di polizia e due droni termici sono stati impiegati da sabato mattina per trovare i tre dispersi, ha dichiarato a Reuters Iwan Ramdani, capo dell’agenzia di soccorso locale.

‘Stiamo concentrando le ricerche intorno al cratere, coprendo un’area di circa 700 metri’, ha detto Iwan. I sopravvissuti hanno detto che tre persone, tra cui due singaporiani, sono morte nell’eruzione, ha detto il capo della polizia locale Erlichson Pasaribu, ma l’agenzia di soccorso non ha ancora confermato i decessi a partire da sabato. L’agenzia vulcanologica ha segnalato almeno quattro eruzioni sabato mattina. L’agenzia vulcanologica mantiene lo stato di allerta del Monte Dukono al terzo livello più alto, ha aggiunto.

Ai residenti e ai turisti è stato consigliato di non svolgere alcuna attività nel raggio di 4 km dal cratere. L’Indonesia si trova sull’‘Anello di fuoco’ del Pacifico, un’area ad alta attività sismica in cima a diverse placche tettoniche





Internazionale / 🏆 10. in İT We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Mount Dukono North Halmahera Regency North Maluku Province Halmahera Island Eruption Volcanic Ash Search Efforts Missing Hikers Two Singaporeans Deaths Confirmed Alert Status Ring Of Fire Pacific Tectonic Plates

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Indonesian authorities rushing to rescue 20 hikers after Mount Dukono eruptionJAKARTA, May 8 (Reuters) - Indonesian authorities are rushing to rescue 20 hikers after the eruption of Mount Dukono on Halmahera island on Friday, a local rescue agency … Leggi

Read more »

Indonesian authorities search for 3 hikers missing after Mount Dukono eruption, 17 evacuatedJAKARTA, May 8 (Reuters) - Indonesian authorities are still trying to locate three missing hikers after rescuing 17 people trapped by the volcanic eruption of Mount Dukon… Leggi

Read more »

Eruzione del vulcano Dukono in Indonesia: 3 morti e 10 dispersiTre escursionisti sono morti e altri dieci risultano dispersi dopo l'eruzione del vulcano Dukono sull'isola di Halmahera. La nube di cenere ha raggiunto 10 km di altezza, complicando le operazioni di soccorso. Le autorità avvertono di rischi per la salute e interruzioni dei trasporti.

Read more »

Indonesian authorities halt search for three hikers missing as Mount Dukono eruption continuesJAKARTA, May 8 (Reuters) - Indonesian authorities halted for the night a search for three missing hikers trapped by the continuing volcanic eruption of Mount Dukono, on H… Leggi

Read more »