International criticism and backlash over video showing detained Gaza flotilla activists in Israel

This news text reports on the international criticism and backlash faced by Israel following the release of a video by its national security minister showing detained Gaza flotilla activists kneeling with their hands bound. The news text includes reactions from European, Italian, Spanish, French, Canadian, Dutch, and British governments as well as the United States. The main topics include criticism of the activists’ treatment, claims of disrespect towards other countries' requests, and the condemnation of the flotilla action. The news text mentions the reaction from the Israeli government, prime minister, foreign minister, and army chief but does not provide any quotes for their reactions.

Israel faced mounting international criticism after its national security minister released a video showing detained Gaza flotilla activists kneeling with their hands bound following the interception of aid vessels in international waters.

Israeli and international reactions to the footage posted on X by the minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, on Wednesday: European Council President Antonio Costa said he was ‘appalled’ by Ben-Gvir’s treatment of aid flotilla members attempting to enter Gaza.

‘This behaviour is completely unacceptable. We call for their immediate release,’ Costa said. Italy’s government said that Israel’s treatment of flotilla activists was unacceptable and that it would summon the Israeli ambassador for an explanation. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani demanded an apology for the activists’ treatment and what they called Israel’s ‘total disrespect’ for Italy’s requests.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said the images were unacceptable and said Spain ‘will not tolerate anyone mistreating our citizens. ’ Sanchez added that his government would push for Spain’s ban on Ben-Gvir entering the country to be urgently extended across the European Union. French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said he had summoned the Israeli ambassador after the video emerged, calling Ben-Gvir’s actions ‘unacceptable.

’ Barrot said French citizens must be treated with respect and freed as soon as possible, while adding that he opposed the flotilla’s approach. The backlash also prompted criticism within Israel. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defended the interception of the flotilla but said Ben-Gvir’s treatment of the activists was ‘not in line with Israel’s values and norms.

’ Foreign Minister Gideon Saar criticised Ben-Gvir over the treatment of the activists, saying he had harmed Israel in a ‘disgraceful display’ and undermined the work of Israeli soldiers and diplomats, Canada said it would summon the Israeli ambassador in protest at the video, described by Foreign Minister Anita Anand as ‘deeply troubling and absolutely unacceptable. ’ Prime Minister Mark Carney later described Israel’s treatment of the detained activists as ‘abominable’ and ‘unacceptable.

’ The Netherlands will summon Israel’s ambassador over what it called the ‘unacceptable’ treatment of the activists. British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper said she was ‘truly appalled’ by the video. Cooper said Britain had demanded an explanation from Israel and stressed its obligation to protect the rights of British citizens and others detained.

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee criticised Ben-Gvir over the treatment of the detained activists, saying that while the flotilla was a ‘stupid stunt,’ Ben-Gvir had ‘betrayed the dignity’ of Israel with his handling of the detainees





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Ministry Of National Security Ben-Gvir Allies Flotilla Israel Gaza Treatment International Waters Arrest Aid Vessels Demands Questionable Treatment European Council President Antonio Costa European Union

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