International Negotiations Between U.S. and Iran

The current and ongoing negotiations between the U.S. and Iran regarding the war that began on February 28, 2026. The text discusses various perspectives, goals, and potential challenges in these talks.

VESSELS IN THE STRAIGHT OF HORMUZ ARE VISIBLE NEAR THE BEACH OF BANDAR ABBAS, IRAN, MAY 22, 2026. (Caption: Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS.

) WASHINGTON/ISLAMABAD, MAY 24 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday he had told his representatives not to rush into any deal with Iran, appearing to dampen hopes of an imminent breakthrough in the three-month-old war that had been raised by both sides a day earlier. The U.S. blockade on Iranian ships on the Strait of Hormuz would 'remain in full force and effect until an agreement is reached, certified, and signed', Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Negotiations were progressing and the U.S. relationship with Iran had become more professional and productive, he said. But he added: 'Both sides must take their time and get it right. There can be no mistakes!

' A day earlier, Trump said Washington and Iran had 'largely negotiated' a memorandum of understanding on a peace deal that would reopen the Strait of Hormuz, which before the conflict carried one-fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas shipments. Trump has repeatedly played up the prospect of an agreement to end the war that the U.S. and Israel started on February 28, so far without success.

It was not clear whether the agreement he was referring to on Sunday was the initial memorandum of understanding that has been under discussion, or a much more challenging broad peace settlement, likely to take much longer. The two sides remain at odds over numerous difficult issues, such as Iran's nuclear ambitions and Tehran's demands for the lifting of sanctions and the release of tens of billions of dollars of Iranian oil revenues frozen in foreign banks.

Various media in the U.S. and Iran had said the memorandum setting out a framework for ending months of fighting would, if concluded, lift a U.S. blockade on Iranian shipping and reopen the waterway, which Iran has shut with threats to attack shipping. Some potential stumbling blocks include differences over one or two clauses, a military adviser to Khamenei's right to manage the Strait of Hormuz, and whether it can reopen for all ships or only for tankers/other specified types.

Iran's backing for Houthi rebels in Yemen and continued oil export bans could also affect any eventual agreement. Any deal cementing the current fragile ceasefire would bring relief to markets but not immediately quell a global energy crisis, which has driven up costs of fuel, fertilizer, and food.

Even if the war ends now, full flows through the strait will not return before the first or second quarter of 2027, the head of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company said last week. Iran's Revolutionary Guards said 33 vessels had passed through the strait over the past 24 hours after getting permission from Tehran, still far short of the 140 on a typical day before the war.

Trump, while offering various war aims during the conflict, has repeatedly said the U.S. struck Iran to prevent it from obtaining nuclear weapons. Iran 'must understand, however, that they cannot develop or procure a Nuclear Weapon or Bomb', he reiterated in his post on Sunday. Iran has long denied it is pursuing such weapons and says it has a right to enrich uranium for civilian purposes, although the purity it has achieved far exceeds that needed for power generation





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Iran And The U.S. International Talks Strait Of Hormuz Peace Settlement Negotiations

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