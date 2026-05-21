International Reactions to Video Showing Prisoners Being Handcuffed in Gaza Waters

Ben-Gvir, Israel's national security minister, posted a video showing apprehended activists being handcuffed aboard a boat in Gaza's maritime border, eliciting widespread international condemnation. Key reactions were from British PM and Foreign Secretary, Antonio Costa of European Council, Spanish PM and Foreign Minister, French Foreign Minister, Iranian Foreign Ministry's spokesman, Polish FM, Italian Foreign Minister, Irish Foreign Minister, Greek Government spokesperson and Canada's Foreign Minister.

May 21 (Reuters) - Israel faced mounting international criticism after its national security minister released a video showing detained Gaza flotilla activists kneeling with their hands bound following the interception of aid vessels in international waters.

Below are some national and international reactions to the footage posted on X by the minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, on Wednesday: European Council President Antonio Costa said he was ‘appalled’ by Ben-Gvir’s treatment of aid flotilla members attempting to enter Gaza.

‘This behaviour is completely unacceptable. We call for their immediate release,’ Costa said. Britain summoned Israel’s chargé d’affaires over the video, with its foreign ministry saying the content ‘violates the most basic standards of respect and dignity for people. ’ Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper said she was ‘truly appalled’ by the video.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said EU foreign ministers should discuss imposing sanctions on Ben-Gvir at their next meeting for ‘unacceptable acts’ including harassing and humiliating the activists. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Tajani demanded an apology for the activists’ treatment and what they called Israel’s ‘total disrespect’ for Italy’s requests. A spokesperson for the Office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights called for accountability.

‘There must be investigations in all cases of torture and other forms of ill treatment against Palestinians and foreigners, and those responsible must be held to account,’ said Thameen Al-Kheetan. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said the images were unacceptable and said Spain ‘will not tolerate anyone mistreating our citizens. ’ Sanchez added that his government would push for Spain’s ban on Ben-Gvir entering the country to be urgently extended across the European Union.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said he had summoned the Israeli ambassador after the video emerged, calling Ben-Gvir’s actions ‘unacceptable. ’ Barrot said French citizens must be treated with respect and freed as soon as possible, while adding that he opposed the flotilla’s approach. The backlash also prompted criticism within Israel. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defended the interception of the flotilla but said Ben-Gvir’s treatment of the activists was ‘not in line with Israel’s values and norms’.

Foreign Minister Gideon Saar criticised Ben-Gvir over the treatment of the activists, saying he had harmed Israel in a ‘disgraceful display’ and undermined the work of Israeli soldiers and diplomats. Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman condemned the video images, saying they recalled ‘the darkest echoes of history’ and said Western silence over what he called occupation, apartheid and genocide risked normalising ‘lawlessness and atrocity.

’ Poland’s foreign minister Radoslaw Sikorski said he had summoned the Israeli chargé d’affaires over the detention of the activists, demanding their immediate release and an apology. He also requested that the interior ministry ban Ben-Gvir from entering Poland, a spokesperson said. Irish Foreign Minister Helen McEntee said 14 Irish citizens who joined the flotilla are in buses on their way to Istanbul from where they will be deported.

‘We have raised in no uncertain terms the horror and dissatisfaction at the way in which our citizens have been treated,’ McEntee told parliament. Greece urged Israel to release its detained nationals. Government spokesperson Pavlos Marinakis said: ‘We call on the Israeli authorities to proceed with the rapid completion of all procedures and the immediate release of the Greek citizens.

’ Canada said it would summon the Israeli ambassador in protest at the video, described by Foreign Minister Anita Anand as ‘deeply troubling and absolutely unacceptable. ’ Prime Minister Mark Carney later described Israel’s treatment of the detained activists as ‘abominable’ and ‘unacceptable. ’ The Netherlands will summon Israel’s ambassador over what it called the ‘unacceptable’ treatment of the activists. Dutch Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen said the images were ‘shocking’, adding he had raised the matter with Israel’s foreign minister





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International criticism and backlash over video showing detained Gaza flotilla activists in IsraelThis news text reports on the international criticism and backlash faced by Israel following the release of a video by its national security minister showing detained Gaza flotilla activists kneeling with their hands bound. The news text includes reactions from European, Italian, Spanish, French, Canadian, Dutch, and British governments as well as the United States. The main topics include criticism of the activists’ treatment, claims of disrespect towards other countries' requests, and the condemnation of the flotilla action. The news text mentions the reaction from the Israeli government, prime minister, foreign minister, and army chief but does not provide any quotes for their reactions.

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