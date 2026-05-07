Iran accuses US of attack, US says it responded to unprovoked attacks

The news text reports on an alleged attack by the US on an Iranian petroleum facility and the US response. It also mentions the Iranian announcement of clashes in the Strait of Hormuz and the accusation of the US of violating the ceasefire. The US claims to have responded to unprovoked attacks, while the US Central Command (Centcom) provides a different version.

I media iraniani denunciano un attacco americano ad una petroliera. Gli Stati Uniti: 'Abbiamo risposto a attacchi non provocati' - L'Iran annuncia scontri nello Stretto di Hormuz e accusa gli Stati Uniti di aver violato il cessate il fuoco.

Il Centcom, il comando centrale americano, fornisce una versione opposta: 'Abbiamo risposto a attacchi non provocati' - Gli Usa abbiano 'preso di mira una petroliera iraniana che si spostava dalle coste nella regione di Jask verso lo Stretto di Hormuz, così come un'altra nave che entrava nello Stretto di Hormuz di fronte al porto di Fujairah, negli Emirati Arabi Uniti'





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Iran US Attack Strait Of Hormuz Ceasefire Response

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