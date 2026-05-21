Iran and US standoff over diplomacy

The article discusses the ongoing tensions between Iran and the United States regarding diplomacy and negotiations, with President Trump expressing readiness to wait a few days for the 'right answers' from Iran but also threatening renewed attacks if they do not agree to a deal, highlighting the complexity and challenges attributed to the conflict.

People walk near an anti-U.S. mural on a building in Tehran, Iran , May 19, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS. United States President Donald Trump suggests he was prepared to wait a few days to get the right answers from Tehran but warns of renewed attacks if Iran does not agree to a deal.

Pakistan continues to mediate talks between the two sides. Iran submits latest offer to the U.S. this week, mainly repeating terms Trump previously rejected, including demands for control of the Strait of Hormuz, compensation for war damage, lifting of sanctions, release of frozen assets, and withdrawal of U.S. troops. Iran releases a map showing a controlled maritime zone at the strait and says transit would require authorization from an authority set up to control the area.

Shipping volumes have increased, but it is still a fraction of the previous levels. Iran has kept its near-weapons-grade enriched uranium and its ability to threaten neighbours with missiles, drones, and proxy militias. On May 21, 2021, Iran stated that a ceasefire effective for six weeks has shown little progress, and soaring oil prices raised concerns over inflation and impact on the global economy.

High oil prices pose a challenge for President Trump, considering his declining popularity due to increased fuel prices, and also ahead of the midterm elections in November





Internazionale / 🏆 10. in İT We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Iran United States President Trump Diplomacy Negotiations Six Weeks Ceasefire Oil Prices Inflation Global Economy Declining Popularity

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Iran: Teheran, asse della resistenza più unito e forte che maiGli iraniani si stanno preparando a una possibile ripresa degli attacchi e hanno fatto intendere che non esiteranno a infliggere un duro colpo ai paesi vicini e all’economia mondiale in caso di attacco, scrive il New York Times

Read more »

Borsa: l'Asia guarda con cautela agli sviluppi in Iran, timori per i bondBorse asiatiche incerte, con gli investitori preoccupati per l'impennata dei rendimenti dei bond globali che minaccia la tenuta dei livelli record raggiunti dal mercato azionario sulla spinta del comparto tecnologico. (ANSA)

Read more »

Borsa: future Ue positivi e petrolio in calo, Trump rinvia attacco all'Iran(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) - Milano, 19 mag - Sono in rialzo i future sugli indici europei, cosi' come gli indicatori di volatilita' in un mercato ch...

Read more »

Russia and China scold the United States over ‘Golden Dome’ plansMOSCOW, May 20 (Reuters) - Russia and China said on Wednesday that U.S. President Donald Trump’s Golden Dome missile-defence shield plans threatened strategic stability a… Leggi

Read more »