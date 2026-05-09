Iran: Report of Torture and Executions amid Wider Crackdown on Dissent

The Guardian has reported that in Iran, six executions were carried out within two days, indicating a rising fear of possible death sentences among protesters, dissidents and others who are currently detained referring to crimes punishable by death. Organizations for human rights and relatives of execution victims have alleged that families only learn about the executions after they have occurred. Furthermore, some have been subjected to torture and pressure to remain silent. The article also mentions that there has been an internet block since over two months ago, making it difficult to communicate with people inside Iran, although some have managed to send messages, including voice messages encrypted through encrypted channels or satellite internet.

Lo rivela il Guardian, citando organizzazioni per i diritti umani e fonti vicine ai familiari delle vittime, con sei esecuzioni effettuate in due giorni secondo quanto riportato dall'organizzazione norvegese per i diritti umani Iran Human Rights .

Gli omicidi hanno destato timori per centinaia di persone che si ritiene rischino la pena di morte per le proteste antigovernative di massa di gennaio e per coloro che sono detenuti con l'accusa di spionaggio durante la guerra con gli Stati Uniti e Israele. Il blocco di internet, imposto più di due mesi fa, ha reso sempre più difficile comunicare con le persone all'interno dell'Iran, sebbene alcuni siano riusciti a inviare messaggi, inclusi messaggi vocali trasmessi tramite canali crittografati o via internet satellitare.

L'adolescente e campione nazionale di wrestling giustiziato a marzo ha affermato che la famiglia stava affrontando un 'profondo trauma psicologico'. Secondo un rapporto del relatore speciale delle Nazioni Unite per i diritti umani in Iran, le organizzazioni locali per i diritti umani affermano che la maggior parte delle esecuzioni è avvenuta per reati legati alla droga o per omicidio.

Il recente aumento delle esecuzioni ha acuito i timori tra le famiglie dei detenuti al punto di rendere preoccupate centinaia di persone. Tra coloro che sarebbero stati giustiziati nel fine settimana c'era anche il manifestante Mehrab Abdollahzadeh, arrestato durante il movimento 'Donne, vita, libertà' del 2022 e appartenente alla minoranza curda, spesso oppressa, in Iran





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