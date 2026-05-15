Iran's Foreign Minister: Tehran has 'no trust' in the U.S., interested in negotiations with Washington only if it is serious. Talks on ending the war remain on hold.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi attends a press conference in New Delhi, India, discussing Iran's stance on the U.S. and trust in other countries. He mentions the status of negotiations on ending the war with the U.S., the situation around the Strait of Hormuz, and the current state of talks with the U.S., featuring contradictory messages that have raised doubts about U.S. intentions.

Iran ’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi attends a press conference at the Iran ian embassy in New Delhi, India, May 15, 2026. He says Tehran has 'no trust' in the U.S. and is interested in negotiating with Washington only if it is serious.

Talks on ending the war remained on hold. He also mentions that all vessels can pass through the Strait of Hormuz except those 'at war' with Tehran, if they coordinate with Iran's navy, but the situation around the waterway is 'very complicated.

' He adds that contradictory messages from the U.S. have raised Iranian doubts about its real intentions and that the Pakistani mediation process has not failed but is in 'difficulty. ' The U.S. says it is ready to reopen the strait if Iran doesn't normalize the situation





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