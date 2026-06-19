Iran’s IRGC sets up covert Iraqi cells to attack Gulf neighbors

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has established new cells in Iraq to launch drone attacks on Gulf countries hosting American forces, bypassing established militia networks to avoid detection.

Iran ’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has set up secretive new cells in Iraq to carry out attacks on Gulf countries that host American forces, bypassing established militia networks to avoid detection .

The new groups operate outside the command structure of Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an umbrella group of hardline Shi’ite factions with thousands of fighters. The establishment of these new Iraqi cells reflects a shift in IRGC tactics aimed at preserving Iran’s ability to project force across the region. Several powerful Shi’ite factions in Iraq have been signaling readiness to disarm and focus on domestic politics, which may have spurred the IRGC to set up groups under its direct control.

The U.S. expects immediate measures to dismantle the tools of Iran’s destabilizing activities in Iraq, including the IRGC and Iran-aligned terrorist militias. At a meeting, Iraq’s new prime minister and U.S. envoy discussed Iraqi plans to ensure the complete disarmament and disbandment of all armed groups operating outside Iraqi state control and to ensure Iraqi territory cannot be used to threaten regional peace





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Iran Iraq Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Gulf Countries American Forces Drone Attacks Established Militia Networks Avoid Detection Axis Of Resistance Islamic Resistance In Iraq Asaib Ahl Al-Haq Imam Ali Brigades U.S. Iranian Officials U.S. State Department Iraq's New Prime Minister U.S. Envoy Dismantle The Tools Of Iran’S Destabilizing Ac Complete Disarmament And Disbandment Of All Ar Ensure Iraqi Territory Cannot Be Used To Threa

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