Iran’s Supreme Leader issues directive on uranium

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei has directed that the country’s nearly weapons-grade uranium should not be exported, according to two senior Iranian sources.

People ride motorcycles near a billboard featuring an image of Iran ’s new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, amid a ceasefire between U.S. and Iran , in Tehran, Iran , April 20, 2026.

Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS ( Questa notizia è stata tradotta con DeepL per consentirti di leggere subito in italiano il notiziario della Reuters. Nessuna traduzione automatica è perfetta né può sostituire i traduttori umani. DUBAI, May 21 (Reuters) - Iran’s Supreme Leader has issued a directive that the country’s near-weapons-grade uranium should not be sent abroad, two senior Iranian sources said, hardening Tehran’s stance on one of the main U.S. demands at peace talks.

Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei’s order could further frustrate U.S. President Donald Trump and complicate talks on ending the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran. Israeli officials have told Reuters that Trump has assured Israel that Iran’s stockpile of highly enriched uranium, needed to make an atomic weapon, will be sent out of Iran and that any peace deal must include a clause on this.

Israel, the United States and other Western states have long accused Iran of seeking nuclear weapons, including pointing to its move to enrich uranium to 60%, far higher than needed for civilian uses and closer to the 90% needed for a weapon. Iran denies seeking nuclear weapons.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said he will not consider the war over until enriched uranium is removed from Iran, Tehran ends its support for proxy militias, and its ballistic missile capabilities are eliminated. The Supreme Leader’s directive, and the consensus within the establishment, is that the stockpile of enriched uranium should not leave the country.

Iran’s top officials, the sources said, believe that sending the material abroad would leave the country more vulnerable to future attacks by the United States and Israel. https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/irains-supreme-leader-issues-directive-countrys-near-weapons-grade-uranium-2022-05-2





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Iran Supreme Leader Uranium Ceasefire War Nuclear Weapons U.S.-Israeli War U.S. Blockade Tehran’S Grip On The Strait Of Hormuz Negotiations Anti-Iran Sanctions Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

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