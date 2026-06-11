Iran seeks funds as U.S. talks approach provisional agreement

Efforts to reach a preliminary deal between Iran and the U.S. have intensified, despite strikes launched by both sides, as they discuss a mechanism over releasing frozen Iranian funds. The sources said Iran and the United States were still exchanging messages over details of a memorandum of understanding amid the ongoing confrontation between Tehran and Washington.

Efforts to reach a preliminary deal between Iran and the U.S. have intensified, three Iran ian sources and a European official told Reuters on Thursday, despite strikes launched by both sides, as they discuss a mechanism over releasing frozen Iran ian funds.

The sources said Iran and the United States were still exchanging messages over details of a memorandum of understanding amid the ongoing confrontation between Tehran and Washington. The Iranian sources said a political understanding had been reached, but some issues remained to be discussed in detail, including a mechanism for the release of tens of billions of dollars of Iranian oil revenues frozen in foreign banks.

For its own survival, the clerical establishment’s priority is not a comprehensive settlement but a framework that can restore minimum breathing space for the establishment by unlocking its frozen assets and ending the war. The sources said Iran wants $6 billion to $12 billion of its frozen funds to be released to Tehran, while Washington wants to release funds in stages for humanitarian goods and rejects returning funds to Iran outright





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Iran U.S. Talks Provisional Agreement Mechanism Frozen Funds Release Humanitarian Goods Rejecting Funds Establishment Survival Comprehensive Settlement Breathing Space Unlocking Assets Ending The War

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