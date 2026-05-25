Iran-US Agreement Delayed, Tensions Rise

The much-anticipated agreement between Iran and the United States has been delayed, and there are concerns about the possibility of a breakdown in negotiations. The US president has cooled down the expectations of a swift agreement, stating that there is no hurry and that the time is on their side. The differences between the two sides on the language to be used and the release of assets frozen abroad are some of the issues that need to be resolved.

Lo Stretto di Hormuz resta per ora chiuso. La tanto attesa firma dell'accordo fra Iran e Stati Uniti è infatti slittata. E ci potrebbero volere ancora diversi giorni per chiudere l'intesa che sta comunque prendendo forma, e sulla quale le trattative continuano serrate.

Dopo la fuga in avanti di Donald Trump che lasciava intravedere una svolta a breve, è lo stesso presidente americano a raffreddare gli animi: 'Non c'è fretta, il tempo è dalla nostra parte'. Pur parlando di trattative costruttive che sui nodi più spinosi proseguono anche sul linguaggio da utilizzare, la Casa Bianca ritiene che servirà ancora del tempo prima di avere il via libera delle due parti. Un via libera che per ora da Teheran non è arrivato.

Questo - spiegano alcuni funzionari americani - anche per il 'lento e opaco' sistema iraniano che non rende veloce il processo decisionale del regime. Ma i pasdaran tornano ad avvertire: 'L'ostruzionismo degli Usa su alcune clauosle rischia di far annullare l'accordo'. Se invece l'intesa sarà firmata a giorni, si ipotizza già che un nuovo round di colloqui potrebbe tenersi a Islamabad il 5 giugno.

Ottimista il segretario di Stato Marco Rubio: il patto forse già oggi, e in ogni caso Israele avrà il diritto di difendersi da Hezbollah. Ma in merito all'accordo di cui si starebbero limando i dettagli, Stati Uniti e Iran hanno offerto visioni diverse. Per approfondire Agenzia ANSA L'Ue tifa per l'accordo in Iran, i Volenterosi scaldano i motori - Notizie - Ansa.it Londra e Parigi pronte per Hormuz, forse un ruolo Nato.

Crisi energia potrebbe rientrare (ANSA) Secondo Teheran, tra i nodi da sciogliere c'è anche quello degli asset congelati. Sul nucleare, poi, la posizione dell'Iran appare più dura. Anche se il presidente Masoud Pezeshkian si è detto pronto a 'rassicurare il mondo sul fatto che non sta cercando armi nucleari', Teheran ha affermato di non aver accettato alcuna proposta sul nucleare e ribadito che il tema sarà affrontato successivamente all'accordo per mettere fine alla guerra durante un periodo di 30-60 giorni.

Per approfondire Agenzia ANSA Lavori in corso sul memorandum, punti fermi e nodi da sciogliere - SCHEDA - Notizie - Ansa.it La bozza prevede due mesi di tregua, la riapertura di Hormuz e la fine del blocco Usa (ANSA) Nella versione offerta dall'amministrazione americana, l'intesa prevede la riapertura dello Stretto di Hormuz in cambio della fine del blocco ai porti dell'Iran. Un blocco - ha assicurato Trump - che resterà in vigore fino a che non ci sarà una firma.

Nel documento non ci sarebbe alcun riferimento al possibile rilascio immediato degli asset iraniani congelati all'estero, hanno riferito alcuni funzionari americani. Per il New York Times, Washington si sarebbe impegnata a sbloccarne circa 25 miliardi di dollari, una cifra ben superiore agli 1,7 miliardi concessi dall'accordo di Barak Obama del 2015. Sul fronte delle sanzioni al petrolio, gli Stati Uniti stimano che un alleggerimento dipenderà dal modo in cui Teheran si conformerà alle varie disposizioni dell'accordo.

Nel memorandum l'uranio altamente arricchito sarà menzionato solo in linea di principio: la tempistica relativa al suo smaltimento, così come una moratoria sull'arricchimento, saranno oggetto di negoziazione in un secondo momento. Washington è convinta di riuscire a strappare e di poter giungere, in ultima analisi, alla negoziazione di un meccanismo vincolante in grado di garantire che l'Iran non si doti di armi nucleari.

Per approfondire Agenzia ANSA Nucleare e Libano, le garanzie di Trump a Netanyahu - Notizie - Ansa.it Il premier rompe il silenzio: 'Allineato con Donald'. E convoca il gabinetto di sicurezza (ANSA





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Iran-US Agreement Tensions Negotiations Language Assets Sanzioni Nucleare Libano Garanzie Trump Netanyahu Pentagono Graham Cruz Hezbollah Stretto Di Hormuz Hormuz Blockade Abitare Vendere Guerra Arabia Saudita Israele Nucleare Libano Garanzie Trump Netanyahu Pentagono Graham Cruz Hezbollah Stretto Di Hormuz Hormuz Blockade Abitare Vendere Guerra Arabia Saudita Israele

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