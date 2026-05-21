Iranian Regime Launches Global Propaganda Campaign to Recruit 'Kamikaze' for Suicide Missions

The Iranian regime has launched a global propaganda campaign, known as 'Janfada,' to recruit 'kamikaze' for suicide missions against the 'American and Zionist enemy' to defend the 'Islamic Ummah's' vast territories. This campaign targets both Iranians at home and those in the diaspora, with messages coming from the embassies of the Islamic Republic in European cities, which have become the regime's propaganda hubs. The campaign is part of a psychological war being waged against the regime's own citizens, with messages of text and email urging them to sacrifice themselves to protect the Islamic Republic from the 'American and Zionist threat' and now also the Emirati.

La chiamano ‘Janfada’, è la campagna di reclutamento dei ‘kamikaze dell’Islam’ per la chiamata dei pasdaran ad unirsi ‘per il Sacrificio della Vita’ contro il ‘nemico americano e sionista per difendere le vaste pianure dell’amata patria (la uhmma islamica).

’ Questa è la campagna propagandistica lanciata dal regime iraniano a livello internazionale, non solo dunque all’interno del paese. È rivolta anche agli iraniani della diaspora con messaggi provenienti dalle sedi diplomatiche della Repubblica islamica delle citta europee, diventate veri e propri ‘covi della propaganda’ del regime, come affermano gli iraniani della diaspora





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Iranian Regime Propaganda Campaign Suicide Missions Kamikaze Islamic Ummah Vast Territories American And Zionist Enemy Psychological War Messages Of Text And Email Sacrifice Themselves Protect The Islamic Republic Emirati

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