Ireland's Governing Coalition Wins Two By-Elections Despite Expected Blow to Left-Wing Nationalist Party Sinn Fein, Put to the Test by Voters' Shifting Support

The governing coalition of Ireland's Fine Gael and Social Democrats made significant gains in two by-elections, indicating a shift in voters' support from left-wing nationalist Sinn Fein. The coalition's momentum follows parliamentary elections 18 months ago when Social Democrats doubled their number of seats, and the lead is now tested by voters, who appear to be increasingly supportive of right-wing candidates. (Reuters)

DUBLINO, maggio 24 (Reuters) - Il governo centro-destra irlandese Fine Gael e i socialdemocratici, uno dei partiti di centro-sinistra più piccoli del paese, hanno vinto due elezioni parlamentari suppletive nel weekend, mentre Gerry Hutch , ritenuto capo di una nota famiglia criminale irlandese, ha mancato nuovamente l'elezione.

Il risultato ha rappresentato un duro colpo per il partito nazionalista irlandese di sinistra Sinn Fein, che si è affermato come uno dei tre maggiori partiti irlandesi e sperava di ottenere un seggio nella zona centrale di Dublino, dove la leader Mary Lou McDonald è un legislatore in carica. Un risultato negativo per l'altro partito della coalizione di governo, il Fianna Fail, in entrambe le elezioni suppletive potrebbe anche aumentare la pressione sul Primo Ministro Micheal Martin da parte di alcuni dei suoi stessi legislatori.

Inoltre, il risultato della vittoria ad Dublino da parte di Daniel Ennis, il candidato socialdemocratico, che si aggiunge allo slancio che il partito ha acquistato nelle ultime elezioni generali di 18 mesi fa, dimostra che i socialdemocratici hanno conquistato parte degli elettori progressisti del Sinn Fein, mentre il principale partito di opposizione ha perso parte del suo tradizionale voto operaio a favore di candidati di destra sempre più popolari. Infatti, Gerry Hutch, che nel 2023 è stato nominato da un tribunale irlandese capo di una nota famiglia criminale irlandese, ha ottenuto il 11% dei voti di prima preferenza arrivando quarto.

Hutch, che si è candidato in parte su una piattaforma anti-immigrati, ha lasciato perdere per poco uno dei quattro seggi di Dublino Centrale alle elezioni generali del 2024. Infine, l'ex ministro junior Sean Kyne del Fine Gael è diventato solo il quarto candidato del partito di governo dal 1982 a vincere un'elezione parlamentare suppletiva dopo la sua vittoria nella contea occidentale di Galway





Internazionale / 🏆 10. in İT We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Election Fine Gael Social Democrats Sinn Fein Gerry Hutch Independent Ireland Democratic Left Alliance Coalition Republic Of Ireland

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Rispetta chi pensa che gli 'esperimenti sociali' in tv abbiano frantumato i sentimentiNews text about a reality show where twelve ordinary people are put through challenging trekking and survival tests in Malaysia, with the aim of testing their egos and group dynamics.

Read more »

Why Cuba May Not Be Venezuela 2.0 Despite Caracas' SupportThe article discusses the differences between Cuba and Venezuela, focusing on the absence of a similar deputy to Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel, the indictment of the 94-year-old former Cuban President Raul Castro by the U.S., and the implications of these differences for U.S.-Cuba relations.

Read more »

Cristian Mungiu vince la Palma d’Oro al Cannes con ‘Fjord’Romaneans director Cristian Mungiu wins the Palme d’Or top prize for his drama ‘Fjord’, which explores the clash of values that ensues when a religious family relocates to a Norwegian village.

Read more »

Turkish Main Opposition Leader Evicted as Authorities Use Courts to Quell CrisisTurkish justice used legal procedures to dislodge the opposition party leader, triggering street protests.

Read more »

Laura Clery almost died after refrigerator crashed on her, now she is suing the installersLaura Clery, known for her role in the TV series 2 Broke Girls, almost died when a refrigerator fell on her while she was at home alone with her two children. Despite being trapped under the heavy appliance, she managed to call 911 and was rescued by the firefighters, avoiding any severe injuries. However, the impact has left her with pain and bruises.

Read more »

Cyprus's far-right dominated in election, anti-corruption group poised for parliament entryEarly results from Sunday's election in Cyprus show a surge in support for the far-right ELAM party, which could become the third-largest in a 56-seat parliament. Meanwhile, centrist parties backing President Nikos Christodoulides are headed for losses, with a new anti-corruption group on track to enter parliament. The vote is widely seen as a gauge of political trends ahead of the 2028 presidential election and could complicate Christodoulides' path to re-election if he doesn't get the support of right-wing DISY.

Read more »